Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.08. 19,305,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952,288. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

