Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 771,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

