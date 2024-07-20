Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 406.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

ADP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.40. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

