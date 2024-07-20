Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,060 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 742,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. 23,368,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214,822. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.