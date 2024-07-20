Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 441,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

