Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,356,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 301,764 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,262,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 1,678,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

