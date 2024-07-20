Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,444 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. 1,840,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

