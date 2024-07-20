Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.15

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.15 and traded as high as C$15.58. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 112,862 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCL.A has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Down 1.0 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.17.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.