Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.