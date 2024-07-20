Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYBB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 153,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,813,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,890,000 after purchasing an additional 558,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 18,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

