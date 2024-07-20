Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,156 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after buying an additional 1,367,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,859,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 7,353,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,014. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

