Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 35 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,684,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.08 and a 200-day moving average of $436.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

