Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,112 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 786,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 3,017,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

