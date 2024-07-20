Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,704. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.