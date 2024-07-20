Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

