Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 30,498 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 2,004,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

