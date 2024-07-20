Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $206.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

