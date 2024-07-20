Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

