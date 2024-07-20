Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.32. 3,870,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.