TiraVerse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $39.02 Million (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. TiraVerse has a market cap of $39.02 million and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TiraVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.0003902 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TiraVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TiraVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.