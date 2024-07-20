Threshold (T) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.98 Million

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $250.67 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.12 or 0.99868728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00075002 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.023814 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $10,877,180.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

