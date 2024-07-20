Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $249.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $249.95 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02482457 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $24,599,583.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

