Threshold 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.62 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $246.66 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,542.59 or 0.99973875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011803 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02482457 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $24,599,583.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

