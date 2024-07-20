The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $97.35 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

