The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $185.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $169.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

