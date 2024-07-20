The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.