The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $16.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

