The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $520.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.44.

NYSE GS opened at $484.77 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.11 and a 200 day moving average of $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,889,000 after buying an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

