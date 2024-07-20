TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFI. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

