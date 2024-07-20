TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFI. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.