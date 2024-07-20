Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $68.76. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 169,209 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

