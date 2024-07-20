Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $355.98 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Terra has a market capitalization of $355.98 million and $61.77 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 798,815,262 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

