TD Cowen Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.