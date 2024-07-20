TCTC Holdings LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.07. 1,582,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

