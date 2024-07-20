TCTC Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 659 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 747,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,760. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

