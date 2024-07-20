TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 57 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Eaton stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

