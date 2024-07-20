Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €71.75 ($77.99) and last traded at €71.35 ($77.55). 79,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.00 ($77.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

