Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

