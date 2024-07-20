Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 1,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.
