Susquehanna Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $8.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($11.40) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 649.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

