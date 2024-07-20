Südzucker AG (SUEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on August 7th

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Südzucker Stock Performance

SUEZY opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.14. Südzucker has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

