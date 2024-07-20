Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $640.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Stratasys by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

