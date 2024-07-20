Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

