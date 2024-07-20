StockNews.com Upgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.33 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $57.33 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

