StockNews.com Upgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to “Strong-Buy”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVE opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 216.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

