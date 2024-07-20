StockNews.com Downgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,568. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.