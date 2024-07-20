StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.5 %

IMOS stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

