StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.