StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.