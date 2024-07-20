StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

