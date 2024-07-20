StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

