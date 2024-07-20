Stifel Nicolaus Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

